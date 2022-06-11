MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,658 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Illumina by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $204.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.