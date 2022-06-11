MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $24.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

NYSE BA opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

