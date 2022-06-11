MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

