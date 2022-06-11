MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.70.

Shares of CHTR opened at $474.19 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

