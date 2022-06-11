MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 26,054 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

