MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $196.72 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.89 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average is $240.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

