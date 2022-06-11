MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

