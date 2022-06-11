Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.