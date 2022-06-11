Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $251.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
