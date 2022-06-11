Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 54,797 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

