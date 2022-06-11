Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,287 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

