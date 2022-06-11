Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

