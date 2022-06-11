Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,333 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

