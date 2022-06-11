Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 6,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.11.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.