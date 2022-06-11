Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 6,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.