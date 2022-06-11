MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. MiL.k has a market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00448704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

