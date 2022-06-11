Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

