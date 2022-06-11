Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

MCW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 713,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

