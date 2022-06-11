Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading 16% Higher

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.26. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

