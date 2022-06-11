Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MTO opened at GBX 63 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.05. The company has a market capitalization of £901.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($0.99).
About Mitie Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.