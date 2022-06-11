Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MTO opened at GBX 63 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.05. The company has a market capitalization of £901.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($0.99).

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

