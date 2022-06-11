Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

MITEY stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITEY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

