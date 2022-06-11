Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading 1% Higher

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.53. 612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

