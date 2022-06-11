Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,091,044 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile (LON:MBT)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

