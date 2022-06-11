Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

