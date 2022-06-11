Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.05

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 94,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.