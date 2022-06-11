Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $298.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $273.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average of $337.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $269.47 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.