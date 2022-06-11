MoonTools 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,592.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, MoonTools has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00009576 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $75,435.64 and approximately $3,592.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

