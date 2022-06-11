Morgan Stanley Boosts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $39.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,696 shares of company stock valued at $11,412,259. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

