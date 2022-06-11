Morgan Stanley Cuts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $18.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,690 shares of company stock valued at $554,432 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

