Morgan Stanley Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of CURV opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.26 million and a PE ratio of -30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

