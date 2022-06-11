MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
NYSE MRC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.63 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.