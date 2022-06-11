MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €255.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MTX opened at €176.20 ($189.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €187.93 and a 200 day moving average of €190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($241.83).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

