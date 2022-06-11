Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,612. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83.

