My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.40 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00411047 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,232,961 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

