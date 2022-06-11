Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

