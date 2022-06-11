Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Trading Down 0.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.88. 166,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

