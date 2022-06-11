National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

National Health Investors stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

