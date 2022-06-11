Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 520051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
