nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 795,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,895. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.