nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.
Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 795,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,895. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
