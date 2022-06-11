NerveNetwork Price Tops $0.0147 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $149,033.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006596 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006529 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

