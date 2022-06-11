Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,298. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTOIY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

