Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003130 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

