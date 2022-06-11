New BitShares Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $907,978.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

