New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,179,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,240. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.30.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 514.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.