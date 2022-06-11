Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 10.2%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 7,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

