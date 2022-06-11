NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $109.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00185671 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

