NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $240.18 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $226.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.47.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

