NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,395 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.71.

TMO stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $461.15 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $557.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

