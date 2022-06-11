NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 21,731 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

