NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 28,819 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,021,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $82.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.