NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

